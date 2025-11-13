Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,259 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,740,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Excelerate Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $245.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.