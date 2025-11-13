KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.