Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $643.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.