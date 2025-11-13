Yelp Inc. $YELP Stock Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 548,586 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Yelp worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Yelp by 122.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $13,811,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yelp by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,564 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Yelp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 128,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.20.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,874. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,150.42. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,036. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

