Comparing Relx (NYSE:RELX) & CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) and CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relx and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.53 billion 7.93 $2.47 billion N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.32 $1.67 million $0.16 15.13

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Relx and CreditRiskMonitor.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 0 5 1 3.17 CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CreditRiskMonitor.com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CreditRiskMonitor.com pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Relx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats CreditRiskMonitor.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

