Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 151 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $944.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $969.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,013.43.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

