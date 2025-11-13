Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,889 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after buying an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.30 and its 200 day moving average is $514.08. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.