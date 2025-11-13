Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 568,747 Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 568,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rollins by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 57.0% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

