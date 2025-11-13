Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Has $3.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 97,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.