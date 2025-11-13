Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 294,084 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in BILL by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in BILL by 22.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

