National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 85,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 70.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

