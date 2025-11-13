Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,498 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of CommVault Systems worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $116,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,718,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 570,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,523,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.91. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.45 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.69.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

