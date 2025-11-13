Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,677,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,000,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 783,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 640,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

