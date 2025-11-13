Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 56,641 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,641 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

