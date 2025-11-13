KBC Group NV Has $69.03 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,999 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roblox were worth $69,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Arete raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,048,565.10. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 257,520 shares of company stock valued at $31,132,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

