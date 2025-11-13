KBC Group NV Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

KBC Group NV increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,147,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 654,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,798,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 44,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

INTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

