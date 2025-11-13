M&G PLC Purchases Shares of 76,938 Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.26 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

