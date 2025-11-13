M&G PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

