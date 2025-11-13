M&G PLC Acquires 60,228 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 108.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.