192,574 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

