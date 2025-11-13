M&G PLC Takes $12.03 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 429,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,657,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 2.01. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

