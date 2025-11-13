M&G PLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

M&G PLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 196,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Stock Up 0.8%
Century Communities stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCS
Century Communities Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.