M&G PLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

M&G PLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,999,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2%
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.