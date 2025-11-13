KBC Group NV Buys 214,499 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,216,000 after buying an additional 445,081 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 219.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.