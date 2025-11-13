M&G PLC Takes $11.60 Million Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 73.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

