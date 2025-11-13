SageOak Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

SageOak Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7%

DFGR stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.