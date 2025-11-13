Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by SageOak Financial LLC

SageOak Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.8% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

