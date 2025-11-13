Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $107,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $585,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

