SageOak Financial LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

SageOak Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 868,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 765,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 497,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 432,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 400,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

