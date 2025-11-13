iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

