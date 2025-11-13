Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,018.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $815.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,022.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $990.11.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

