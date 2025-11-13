Francis Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,782 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

