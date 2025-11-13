Royal Harbor Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.74.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

