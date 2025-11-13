Petix & Botte Co Boosts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.83% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

