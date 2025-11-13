Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

