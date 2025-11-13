Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $220.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

