VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $125.95 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $125.95 million and approximately $466.88 thousand worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 95,109,375,961,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,850,739,864,563 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

