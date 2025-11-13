SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,620 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,454,000 after buying an additional 889,542 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,963,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,385,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,144,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.