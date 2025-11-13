Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Tether has a total market cap of $184.02 billion and approximately $131.15 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 186,912,846,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,044,208,800 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a stablecoin issued by Tether Limited, pegged to the US dollar and designed for use across multiple blockchains. It enables trading, payments, remittances and decentralised finance by offering a digital representation of the dollar with broad market liquidity. Tether states that each USDT is redeemable for $1 and backed by reserves comprising US Treasuries, cash equivalents and other assets. Reserve reports are published quarterly through attestations. USDT plays a central role in crypto market infrastructure and maintains the highest trading volume among stablecoins. It has undergone regulatory reviews in the US, including settlements with the NYAG and CFTC, and operates in line with its offshore framework. Tether continues to adjust its reserve composition and respond to evolving global standards while supporting the token’s role in digital finance ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

