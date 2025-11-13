Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 35,889 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

