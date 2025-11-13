iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ Stake Cut by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

