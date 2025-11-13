JOE (JOE) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, JOE has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and $5.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,980,933 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

