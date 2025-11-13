Petix & Botte Co Acquires 8,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 982,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,111,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,579,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,738,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

