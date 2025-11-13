Francis Financial Inc. Has $27.36 Million Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 6.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.62% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSI opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $869.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $42.04.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

