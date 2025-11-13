Cherokee Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.7% of Cherokee Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $474.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $479.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

