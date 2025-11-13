Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,845 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.