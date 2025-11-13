Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379,877 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,175.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,281.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,413.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

