The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 31.3% increase from The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGZ opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

