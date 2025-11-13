The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 31.3% increase from The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GGZ opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.