Royal Harbor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,246,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3662 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

