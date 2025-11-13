Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 178,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 228,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
